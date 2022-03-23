Three-star RB Jeremiyah Love recaps Notre Dame visit
Three-star running back Jeremiyah Love had a busy week last week.The 2023 prospect from St. Louis Christian Brothers College High started the week at Michigan on Sunday. Then Love visited Notre Dam...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news