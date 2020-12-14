Clark Lea, Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator and popular name in head coach searches the last couple years, is reportedly the leading candidate to take over at his alma mater. According to multiple reports, Lea is expected to become Vanderbilt’s next head coach and has been offered the job. Per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, a deal could be finalized before mid-week. FootballScoop previously reported Lea first interviewed for the job in the days following Notre Dame’s regular-season finale, a Dec. 5 win over Syracuse. Lea, 38, has spent the last three seasons overseeing Notre Dame’s defense. He’s replacing Derek Mason, who Vanderbilt fired in November after posting a 27-55 record in six-plus seasons and an 0-8 start to 2020. Lea is a Nashville area native who walked on to play fullback for the Commodores from 2002-04. He also holds a master’s degree from the school.

Clark Lea has spent the last three years as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator. (Photo by Corey Bodden)

Notre Dame hired Lea as its linebackers coach following the 2016 season. He came from the same position at Wake Forest and tagged along with then-Demon Deacons defensive coordinator Mike Elko, who Brian Kelly hired to fill the same job at Notre Dame. When Elko left for Texas A&M a year later, Kelly elevated Lea to defensive coordinator. In each year under Lea, the Irish have allowed fewer than 20 points per game and finished in the national top 30 in yards allowed per play. His defense has helped produce a pair of undefeated regular seasons, first in 2018 and now in 2020. This season’s defense ranks 14th in yards per game (314.5), 26th in yards per play (5.06) and 12th in scoring (17.1 points per game). The 2020 unit’s specialty, though, is creating disruption. Notre Dame ranks fourth nationally in non-garbage time havoc rate, at 24.1 percent. (Havoc rate is the percentage of plays where a defense registers a tackle for loss, sack, pass breakup, interception or forced fumble). It has registered a havoc rate above 20 percent in every game this year.

At Vanderbilt, Lea will take over a program that has not had a winning season since James Franklin’s final year in 2013. Mason led the program to a pair of bowl games, losing both, and never finished .500 or better in the SEC. Mason was reportedly making about $3.5 million this season. Lea has worked at several private and academically oriented schools in the past, further establishing a strong on-paper fit at Vanderbilt. His coaching career began in 2006 as a UCLA graduate assistant, and he spent two years as the Bruins linebackers coach. He was the linebackers coach at Syracuse from 2013-15 before going to Wake Forest. Long considered a rising star, Lea had been mentioned as a candidate for openings in prior years. In December 2019, Lea was a finalist to become Boston College’s head coach, but the Eagles hired then-Ohio State defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to fill it. Before Lea heads to Vanderbilt full-time, he’s expected to finish the season with Notre Dame. The 10-0, No. 2-ranked Irish play No. 3 Clemson in the ACC Championship Game Saturday. It’d be a surprise if they were not included in the College Football Playoff, which begins Jan. 1 and ends with the national title game on Jan. 11.