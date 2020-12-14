Dabo Swinney took the zoomed-out view, and it’s one worth mentioning before performing more thorough autopsies.

Asked to discuss the alikeness or difference between the 2018 and 2020 Notre Dame defenses he studied and coached against, Clemson’s head coach sees plenty of overlap.

“Very similar. They’re built up front, incredibly well-coached,” Swinney said. “This is as well-coached a team as you’re going to see. They don’t make a lot of mistakes. They tackle well.

“The biggest thing is they’re really, really good.”