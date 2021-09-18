Report Card: Grading undefeated Notre Dame football in win over Purdue

No. 12 Notre Dame did a lot of things right in its two-touchdown win over Purdue.

The defense was much better than it was in the first two weeks against Florida State and Toledo. The offensive line protected a bit better. The Fighting Irish (3-0) outscored the Boilermakers (2-1) by 17 points in the final three quarters.

Head coach Brian Kelly's team was graded accordingly by BlueandGold.com as a result. Here's Notre Dame's report card from its third win of the season in as many games.