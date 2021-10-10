Report Card: Grading Notre Dame football in win over Virginia Tech

In grade school, there were report cards you couldn't wait to run home and show mom and there were report cards who wish you could secretly toss in the trash without ever having to do so. For Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, this one certainly leans more toward the former.

The No. 14 Fighting Irish (5-1) go into the bye week with something to boast about after beating Virginia Tech (3-2) 32-29 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.

"I don't know if I've ever coached a group of guys that had such resolve and mental toughness that regardless of the situation, they just kept playing," Kelly said.

Here's how the Irish graded out in their bounce-back victory.