 Live scoring updates: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football vs. Virginia Tech
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-09 19:04:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Live scoring updates: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football quarterback Jack Coan
Jack Coan and Notre Dame are looking to move to 5-1 this season. (AJ Mast/AP)
Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_

No. 14 Notre Dame (4-1) looks to get back in the win column on the road at Virginia Tech (3-1). Follow along below for live score updates.

First Quarter 

Virginia Tech 7, Notre Dame 0

•Scoring play: Raheem Blackshear seven-yard rush

•Drive: Seven plays, 80 yards, 3:54

