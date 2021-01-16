 Recruiting Mailbag: What Does CFP Run Mean For Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Recruiting?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-16 12:17:39 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting Mailbag: What Does CFP Run Mean For Notre Dame Recruiting?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer

BlueandGold.com insider Mike Singer opens up the mailbag and takes Notre Dame recruiting questions from Fighting Irish fans.

Singer gives his thoughts on Notre Dame class of 2022 quarterback target Gavin Wimsatt, how much traction the Irish will get in recruiting from its run to the College Football Playoff and more.

Recruiting Mailbag Part 1: How Will Notre Dame’s 2021 Class Finish?

Get a two months FREE using promo code Irish60

Gavin Wimsatt’s offer list is on the ‘meh’ side. What do the Irish see in him that maybe others don’t? – None99

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}