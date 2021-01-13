Notre Dame has proven in the 2021 recruiting cycle just how fluid things can be, but with very limited spots moving forward, I can’t imagine a whole lot more movement.

During his December National Signing Day press conference, Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly stated that 2021 would be his biggest class during his decade in South Bend. The previous biggest class was 27 signees during the 2018 cycle, and the Irish are already at 27 currently.

I’ll touch on another high school signee I’m expecting in a moment, but as far as transfers, all positions are on the table. Notre Dame looks at every name that comes through in the portal, and the ones that they are intrigued with, they take a look.