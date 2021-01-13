Recruiting Mailbag: How Will Notre Dame’s 2021 Class Finish?
BlueandGold.com insider Mike Singer opens up the mailbag and takes Notre Dame recruiting questions from Fighting Irish fans.
Singer gives his thoughts on how the 2021 class will finish, quarterback and receiver recruiting in the 2022 class and much more.
This is part I of this week's recruiting mailbag. Stay tuned for part II later this week.
How does 2021 class finish out after some of the transfers, and the current staff changes? — jpm34_NDFI
Notre Dame has proven in the 2021 recruiting cycle just how fluid things can be, but with very limited spots moving forward, I can’t imagine a whole lot more movement.
During his December National Signing Day press conference, Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly stated that 2021 would be his biggest class during his decade in South Bend. The previous biggest class was 27 signees during the 2018 cycle, and the Irish are already at 27 currently.
I’ll touch on another high school signee I’m expecting in a moment, but as far as transfers, all positions are on the table. Notre Dame looks at every name that comes through in the portal, and the ones that they are intrigued with, they take a look.
