This day could have come a year earlier for Daelin Hayes. He was expected to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft until he suffered a torn labrum four games into the 2019 season. This allowed him to redshirt under current NCAA rules. He returned for a fifth season, where he served the team as a full-time starter at Vyper and a team captain. The Baltimore Ravens selected Hayes, a 6-3, 253-pound defensive end, in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was the No. 171 overall pick and the seventh Notre Dame player drafted this year.

Notre Dame defensive end Daelin Hayes gets selected in the 2021 NFL Draft (Photo by Angela Driskell)

In 2020, Hayes recorded 3.0 sacks to go with 23 tackles (6.0 for a loss) as the primary Vyper end. He had two forced fumbles and 33 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus. At Notre Dame’s pro day on March 31, he displayed some impressive athletic traits. He ran a 4.69-second 40-yard dash, 4.29 20-yard shuttle and 7.19 three-cone drill. His broad jump was 119 inches. Hayes also put up 26 reps of 225 lb. in the bench press, two more than Notre Dame offensive lineman and second-round pick Aaron Banks. With arms just shy of 34 inches and a solid wingspan, he also possesses solid physical measurements. Hayes’ path to Notre Dame was unconventional. He played in just seven high school football games between his sophomore and senior seasons, but showed well enough at camps to be considered a five-star outside linebacker and No. 31 overall player in the class of 2016, per Rivals. Hayes initially committed to the USC Trojans before eventually signing with the Fighting Irish. Since arriving on Notre Dame’s campus as a mid-year enrollee in 2016, Hayes has been a consistent contributor. He played in all 12 games as a freshman and notched 11 tackles and a forced fumble. As a sophomore, he moved into a starting role and had one of his best statistical seasons at Notre Dame with 30 tackles (6.5 for loss) and 3.0 sacks.