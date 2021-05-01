This day could have come a year earlier for Daelin Hayes.

He was expected to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft until he suffered a torn labrum four games into the 2019 season. This allowed him to redshirt under current NCAA rules. He returned for a fifth season, where he served the team as a full-time starter at Vyper and a team captain.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Hayes, a 6-3, 253-pounder dubbed an outside linebacker by the team when announcing his selection, in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was the No. 171 overall pick and the seventh Notre Dame player drafted this year.

ESPN's Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. were both fans of the pick, with McShay calling Hayes on the broadcast "one of the steals of day three so far."

"Versatility — they love that in that multiple 3-4, 4-3 front that they run, and that's exactly what Daelin Hayes brings," McShay said. "… He, this past year, finally turned it on; the light bulb came on. The first few years at Notre Dame, he just wasn't all that productive.

"But this past year — six tackles for loss, three sacks. what I loved about him beyond the production was every game I did, and I did three Notre Dame games this year live, and watched a bunch of them on tape, he was always disruptive. From the inside, from the outside, it was putting his hand in the dirt, dropping back into coverage, two-point stance, it didn't matter how you utilized him he was doing something productive to help your defense. I love that about him."

"And a great character kid," Kiper added. "That's the kind of guy you say, 'Play like a Raven,' Daelin Hayes will do that as well."