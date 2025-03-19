Ranking the Contenders: Four-star OT Gregory Patrick's final four

Watch some of Notre Dame’s defensive linemen, tight ends, wide receivers, quarterbacks and running backs in action.
A quick overview of observations during the media window as the Irish opened spring football practice on Wednesday
Hannah Hidalgo makes history in earning AP first-team honors again; Miles a second-teamer and Citron honorable mention
Follow along on The Insider Lounge
Details on The Insider Lounge
Watch some of Notre Dame’s defensive linemen, tight ends, wide receivers, quarterbacks and running backs in action.
A quick overview of observations during the media window as the Irish opened spring football practice on Wednesday
Hannah Hidalgo makes history in earning AP first-team honors again; Miles a second-teamer and Citron honorable mention