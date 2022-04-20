 InsideNDSports - Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game draft selections and complete rosters
Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game draft selections and complete rosters

Notre Dame safety Justin Walters (22) and cornerback Chance Tucker watch during a spring football practice in March 2022.
Notre Dame safety Justin Walters (22) and cornerback Chance Tucker watch during a spring football practice in March 2022. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Tyler James • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@TJamesND
Covering Notre Dame football, recruiting and other Irish sports. Email: tjames@insidendsports.com

The Notre Dame football program completed Wednesday morning a draft for Saturday's Blue-Gold Game (1 p.m. EDT on Peacock).

Before the draft was started, several veteran players were assigned teams to take part in the selection committees for each team.

The assigned players for the Blue team included safety Houston Griffith, wide receivers Matt Salerno and Avery Davis, offensive linemen Josh Lugg and Jarrett Patterson, defensive end Isaiah Foskey, defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola, cornerback TaRiq Bracy, kicker Blake Grupe and linebacker Caleb Opperman. Davis, Patterson and Ademilola will not play in the scrimmage due to injuries.

Defensive line coach Al Washington will serve as Blue's head coach.

The assigned players for the Gold team included cornerback Cam Hart, wide receivers Braden Lenzy and Joe Wilkins Jr., linebackers Bo Bauer and Colin Gutzmer, safeties DJ Brown and Mike Graves, defensive end Justin Ademilola and long snapper Michael Vinson. Hart, Gutzmer and Wilkins will not play due to injuries.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough will serve as Gold's head coach.

The draft was completed by position. The complete draft results are listed below followed by the full rosters for each team, which includes injury designations as shared by trainer Rob Hunt.

The biggest news of the day came when quarterback Tyler Buchner was announced as out for the Blue-Gold Game with an ankle injury.

BLUE-GOLD GAME DRAFT

Offensive line

Gold: Zeke Correll

Blue: Blake Fisher

Gold: Joe Alt

Blue: Tosh Baker (probable)

Gold: Michael Carmody

Blue: Andrew Kristofic

Gold: Rocco Spindler

Blue: Quinn Murphy

Gold: Caleb Johnson

Blue: Brennan Wicks

Wide receivers

Blue: Lorenzo Styles (probable)

Gold: Jayden Thomas (probable)

Blue: Deion Colzie

Gold: Conor Ratigan

Blue: Jack Polian

Gold: Griffin Eifert

Blue: Chase Dixon

Gold: Moses Rogers

Tight ends/Fullbacks

Gold: Michael Mayer

Blue: Mitchell Evans

Gold: Kevin Bauman

Blue: Davis Sherwood (questionable)

Gold: Charlie Selna

Blue: Barret Liebentritt

Gold: Hakim Sanfo

Blue: Andrew Yanoshak

Cornerbacks

Blue: Clarence Lewis

Gold: Jaden Mickey

Blue: Ryan Barnes

Gold: Philip Riley

Blue: Chance Tucker

Gold: Jayden Bellamy (questionable)

Blue: Jaden Simonson

Safeties

Gold: Brandon Joseph

Blue: Ramon Henderson

Gold: Xavier Watts

Blue: Justin Walters

Gold: Marty Auer

Linebackers

Blue: Marist Liufau

Gold: Jack Kiser (probable)

Blue: Jordan Botelho

Gold: Prince Kollie

Blue: Junior Tuihalamaka

Gold: Jaylen Sneed

Blue: Will Schweitzer

Gold: Nolan Ziegler

Defensive line

Gold: Howard Cross III

Blue: Rylie Mills

Gold: Gabe Rubio

Blue: Jacob Lacey

Gold: Nana Osafo-Mensah

Blue: Alexander Ehrensberger

Gold: Aiden Gobaira

Blue: Joshua Burnham

Gold: Osita Ekwonu

Blue: Jason Onye

Gold: Tyson Ford (questionable)

Running backs

Blue: Logan Diggs

Gold: Jadarian Price

Blue: Audric Estime

Gold: Chris Tyree (questionable)

Blue: Chase Keterrer

Gold: Chris Velotta

Blue: Sam Assaf

Quarterbacks

Gold: Steve Angeli

Blue: Ron Powlus III

Specialists

Blue: P Bryan Dowd

Gold: LS Alex Peitsch

Blue: K Josh Bryan

Gold: P Chris Salerno

Peitsch and Bryan were traded for each other following the conclusion of the draft.

BLUE TEAM ROSTER

QB Drew Pyne (both teams)

QB Ron Powlus III

QB Tyler Buchner (out, ankle)

RB Logan Diggs

RB Audric Estime

RB Chase Ketterer

RB Sam Assaf

WR Matt Salerno

WR Lorenzo Styles (probable)

WR Deion Colzie

WR Jack Polian

WR Chase Dixon

WR Avery Davis (out, knee)

TE Mitchell Evans

TE/FB Davis Sherwood (questionable)

TE/FB Barret Liebentritt

TE Andrew Yanoshak

TE Cane Berrong (out, knee)

OL Josh Lugg

OL Blake Fisher

OL Tosh Baker (probable)

OL Andrew Kristofic

OL Quinn Murphy

OL Brennan Wicks

OL Jarrett Patterson (out, chest)

DL Isaiah Foskey

DL Rylie Mills

DL Jacob Lacey

DL Alexander Ehrensberger

DL Joshua Burnham

DL Jason Onye

DL Jayson Ademilola (out, shoulder)

LB Marist Liufau

LB Jordan Botelho

LB Junior Tuihalamaka

LB Will Schweitzer

LB Christian Opperman

LB JD Bertrand (out, wrist)

CB TaRiq Bracy

CB Clarence Lewis

CB Ryan Barnes

CB Chance Tucker

CB Jaden Simonson

S Houston Griffith (probable)

S Ramon Henderson

S Justin Walters

S Eddie Scheidler (out, leg)

K Blake Grupe

P Bryan Dowd

LS Alex Peitsch

GOLD TEAM ROSTER

QB Drew Pyne (both teams)

QB Steve Angeli

RB Jadarian Price (probable)

RB Chris Tyree (questionable, ankle)

RB Chris Velotta

WR Braden Lenzy

WR Jayden Thomas (probable)

WR Conor Ratigan

WR Griffin Eifert

WR Moses Rogers

WR Joe Wilkins Jr. (out, foot)

WR Henry Cook (out)

TE Michael Mayer

TE Kevin Bauman

TE Charlie Selna

TE Hakim Sanfo

OL Zeke Correll

OL Joe Alt

OL Michael Carmody

OL Rocco Spindler

OL Caleb Johnson

OL Joey Tanona (out, concussion)

OL Billy Schrauth (out, foot)

OL Pat Coogan (out, knee)

DL Justin Ademilola

DL Howard Cross III

DL Gabe Rubio

DL Nana Osafo-Mensah

DL Aiden Gobaira

DL Osita Ekwonu

DL Tyson Ford (questionable)

DL Aidan Keanaaina (out, knee)

LB Bo Bauer

LB Jack Kiser (probable)

LB Prince Kollie

LB Jaylen Sneed

LB Nolan Ziegler

LB Colin Gutzmer (out)

CB Jaden Mickey

CB Philip Riley

CB Jayden Bellamy (questionable)

CB Cam Hart (out, shoulder)

S DJ Brown

S Brandon Joseph

S Xavier Watts

S Marty Auer

S Mike Graves

K Josh Bryan

P Chris Salerno

LS Michael Vinson

