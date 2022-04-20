Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game draft selections and complete rosters
The Notre Dame football program completed Wednesday morning a draft for Saturday's Blue-Gold Game (1 p.m. EDT on Peacock).
Before the draft was started, several veteran players were assigned teams to take part in the selection committees for each team.
The assigned players for the Blue team included safety Houston Griffith, wide receivers Matt Salerno and Avery Davis, offensive linemen Josh Lugg and Jarrett Patterson, defensive end Isaiah Foskey, defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola, cornerback TaRiq Bracy, kicker Blake Grupe and linebacker Caleb Opperman. Davis, Patterson and Ademilola will not play in the scrimmage due to injuries.
Defensive line coach Al Washington will serve as Blue's head coach.
The assigned players for the Gold team included cornerback Cam Hart, wide receivers Braden Lenzy and Joe Wilkins Jr., linebackers Bo Bauer and Colin Gutzmer, safeties DJ Brown and Mike Graves, defensive end Justin Ademilola and long snapper Michael Vinson. Hart, Gutzmer and Wilkins will not play due to injuries.
Running backs coach Deland McCullough will serve as Gold's head coach.
The draft was completed by position. The complete draft results are listed below followed by the full rosters for each team, which includes injury designations as shared by trainer Rob Hunt.
The biggest news of the day came when quarterback Tyler Buchner was announced as out for the Blue-Gold Game with an ankle injury.
BLUE-GOLD GAME DRAFT
Offensive line
Gold: Zeke Correll
Blue: Blake Fisher
Gold: Joe Alt
Blue: Tosh Baker (probable)
Gold: Michael Carmody
Blue: Andrew Kristofic
Gold: Rocco Spindler
Blue: Quinn Murphy
Gold: Caleb Johnson
Blue: Brennan Wicks
Wide receivers
Blue: Lorenzo Styles (probable)
Gold: Jayden Thomas (probable)
Blue: Deion Colzie
Gold: Conor Ratigan
Blue: Jack Polian
Gold: Griffin Eifert
Blue: Chase Dixon
Gold: Moses Rogers
Tight ends/Fullbacks
Gold: Michael Mayer
Blue: Mitchell Evans
Gold: Kevin Bauman
Blue: Davis Sherwood (questionable)
Gold: Charlie Selna
Blue: Barret Liebentritt
Gold: Hakim Sanfo
Blue: Andrew Yanoshak
Cornerbacks
Blue: Clarence Lewis
Gold: Jaden Mickey
Blue: Ryan Barnes
Gold: Philip Riley
Blue: Chance Tucker
Gold: Jayden Bellamy (questionable)
Blue: Jaden Simonson
Safeties
Gold: Brandon Joseph
Blue: Ramon Henderson
Gold: Xavier Watts
Blue: Justin Walters
Gold: Marty Auer
Linebackers
Blue: Marist Liufau
Gold: Jack Kiser (probable)
Blue: Jordan Botelho
Gold: Prince Kollie
Blue: Junior Tuihalamaka
Gold: Jaylen Sneed
Blue: Will Schweitzer
Gold: Nolan Ziegler
Defensive line
Gold: Howard Cross III
Blue: Rylie Mills
Gold: Gabe Rubio
Blue: Jacob Lacey
Gold: Nana Osafo-Mensah
Blue: Alexander Ehrensberger
Gold: Aiden Gobaira
Blue: Joshua Burnham
Gold: Osita Ekwonu
Blue: Jason Onye
Gold: Tyson Ford (questionable)
Running backs
Blue: Logan Diggs
Gold: Jadarian Price
Blue: Audric Estime
Gold: Chris Tyree (questionable)
Blue: Chase Keterrer
Gold: Chris Velotta
Blue: Sam Assaf
Quarterbacks
Gold: Steve Angeli
Blue: Ron Powlus III
Specialists
Blue: P Bryan Dowd
Gold: LS Alex Peitsch
Blue: K Josh Bryan
Gold: P Chris Salerno
Peitsch and Bryan were traded for each other following the conclusion of the draft.
BLUE TEAM ROSTER
QB Drew Pyne (both teams)
QB Ron Powlus III
QB Tyler Buchner (out, ankle)
RB Logan Diggs
RB Audric Estime
RB Chase Ketterer
RB Sam Assaf
WR Matt Salerno
WR Lorenzo Styles (probable)
WR Deion Colzie
WR Jack Polian
WR Chase Dixon
WR Avery Davis (out, knee)
TE Mitchell Evans
TE/FB Davis Sherwood (questionable)
TE/FB Barret Liebentritt
TE Andrew Yanoshak
TE Cane Berrong (out, knee)
OL Josh Lugg
OL Blake Fisher
OL Tosh Baker (probable)
OL Andrew Kristofic
OL Quinn Murphy
OL Brennan Wicks
OL Jarrett Patterson (out, chest)
DL Isaiah Foskey
DL Rylie Mills
DL Jacob Lacey
DL Alexander Ehrensberger
DL Joshua Burnham
DL Jason Onye
DL Jayson Ademilola (out, shoulder)
LB Marist Liufau
LB Jordan Botelho
LB Junior Tuihalamaka
LB Will Schweitzer
LB Christian Opperman
LB JD Bertrand (out, wrist)
CB TaRiq Bracy
CB Clarence Lewis
CB Ryan Barnes
CB Chance Tucker
CB Jaden Simonson
S Houston Griffith (probable)
S Ramon Henderson
S Justin Walters
S Eddie Scheidler (out, leg)
K Blake Grupe
P Bryan Dowd
LS Alex Peitsch
GOLD TEAM ROSTER
QB Drew Pyne (both teams)
QB Steve Angeli
RB Jadarian Price (probable)
RB Chris Tyree (questionable, ankle)
RB Chris Velotta
WR Braden Lenzy
WR Jayden Thomas (probable)
WR Conor Ratigan
WR Griffin Eifert
WR Moses Rogers
WR Joe Wilkins Jr. (out, foot)
WR Henry Cook (out)
TE Michael Mayer
TE Kevin Bauman
TE Charlie Selna
TE Hakim Sanfo
OL Zeke Correll
OL Joe Alt
OL Michael Carmody
OL Rocco Spindler
OL Caleb Johnson
OL Joey Tanona (out, concussion)
OL Billy Schrauth (out, foot)
OL Pat Coogan (out, knee)
DL Justin Ademilola
DL Howard Cross III
DL Gabe Rubio
DL Nana Osafo-Mensah
DL Aiden Gobaira
DL Osita Ekwonu
DL Tyson Ford (questionable)
DL Aidan Keanaaina (out, knee)
LB Bo Bauer
LB Jack Kiser (probable)
LB Prince Kollie
LB Jaylen Sneed
LB Nolan Ziegler
LB Colin Gutzmer (out)
CB Jaden Mickey
CB Philip Riley
CB Jayden Bellamy (questionable)
CB Cam Hart (out, shoulder)
S DJ Brown
S Brandon Joseph
S Xavier Watts
S Marty Auer
S Mike Graves
K Josh Bryan
P Chris Salerno
LS Michael Vinson
