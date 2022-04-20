Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game draft selections and complete rosters

The Notre Dame football program completed Wednesday morning a draft for Saturday's Blue-Gold Game (1 p.m. EDT on Peacock).

Before the draft was started, several veteran players were assigned teams to take part in the selection committees for each team.

The assigned players for the Blue team included safety Houston Griffith, wide receivers Matt Salerno and Avery Davis, offensive linemen Josh Lugg and Jarrett Patterson, defensive end Isaiah Foskey, defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola, cornerback TaRiq Bracy, kicker Blake Grupe and linebacker Caleb Opperman. Davis, Patterson and Ademilola will not play in the scrimmage due to injuries.

Defensive line coach Al Washington will serve as Blue's head coach.

The assigned players for the Gold team included cornerback Cam Hart, wide receivers Braden Lenzy and Joe Wilkins Jr., linebackers Bo Bauer and Colin Gutzmer, safeties DJ Brown and Mike Graves, defensive end Justin Ademilola and long snapper Michael Vinson. Hart, Gutzmer and Wilkins will not play due to injuries.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough will serve as Gold's head coach.

The draft was completed by position. The complete draft results are listed below followed by the full rosters for each team, which includes injury designations as shared by trainer Rob Hunt.

The biggest news of the day came when quarterback Tyler Buchner was announced as out for the Blue-Gold Game with an ankle injury.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS