Lucky Charms: What We're Hearing On Chris Tyree And Jordan Johnson
With Chip Long out as Notre Dame's offensive coordinator, will the Fighting Irish be able to sign its top firepower in the 2020 class? Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on top 50 rated prospects Chris Tyree and Jordan Johnson.
Click Here for the latest in Lucky Charms.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.