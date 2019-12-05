Prolific Florida QB Gunnar Smith Recaps "Perfect" Notre Dame Visit
Lake Mary (Fla.) class of 2022 quarterback Gunnar Smith has already had one heck of high school career.
He's played two seasons of varsity football and holds the Lake Mary H.S. career record for passing yards (4,333) and passing touchdowns (42).
The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder is receiving plenty of interest on the recruiting front and holds an early offer from Kentucky. Notre Dame is looking at Smith, and e visited campus over the summer and returned to South Bend for the Navy game Nov. 16.
"It was a great experience being back at Notre Dame," Smith said. "I love the campus and game day atmosphere. The overall visit was perfect."
Smith's favorite part of the visit was getting to chat with running backs coach Lance Taylor, who recruits the state of Florida for the Irish, and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees.
"They definitely made me feel like a priority recruit," Smith said.
The night before the Navy-Notre Dame football game, Smith watched the Irish men's basketball game versus Marshall. Getting around Notre Dame was another big highlight of his visit.
"The stadium, indoor facility and overall campus are incredible, and I can really see myself here as a student athlete," Smith said.
Notre Dame hasn't offered any quarterbacks in the 2022 class just yet.
"Coach Rees and Coach Taylor made it clear that I am on their radar as a potential 2022 QB target, and I am looking forward to seeing them again soon and building that relationship," Smith noted.
"I have a very positive feeling about Notre Dame right now and I am very excited to see how things work out."
