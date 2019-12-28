Previewing Notre Dame Recruits At UA All-American Game And Future 50
There will be Notre Dame flavor in the Under Armour All-American game and the Future 50 underclassmen camp coming up next week. Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer will be on hand to deliver the observations and scoop from the event.
Below is a preview of who and what to expect.
Under Armour Week Details
2020 UNDER ARMOUR ALL-AMERICAN GAME
The top 100 players in the nation will compete in Orlando with the best coaches, players, and gear in the game. Players have the ability to add their name to the list of future NFL stars who’ve played in the Under Armour All-America Game; Julio Jones, A.J. Green, Amari Cooper, Jameis Winston, Leonard Fournette, and more.
Key Dates: Practices Dec. 29-Jan. 1 | UA Game Jan. 2
FUTURE 50
The Future 50 are the best underclassmen high school football players in the nation and Under Armour All-America Game prospects. Each year, Under Armour hosts the Future 50 Underclassman Camp during the week of the Under Armour All-America Game to see who has what it takes to be an Under Armour All-American.
Key Dates: Media Day - Dec. 31 | Future 50 Camp - Jan. 2
Three Notre Dame Signees Set To Compete At UA All-American Game
New Canaan (Conn.) High quarterback Drew Pyne, the nation's No. 118 prospect, Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back Chris Tyree, the No. 43 recruit in the land, and the best long snapper in the country, Alex Peitsch, will represent Notre Dame at the Under Armour All-American Game.
The full rosters are being released on Saturday, but it's already been released that Pyne and Tyree will be on Team Savage. Tyree is a captain for the team and it will be coached by former Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Champion safety Ed Reed.
Top Notre Dame Targets At Future 50 Camp
A handful of Notre Dame's top 2021 recruits will be at the Future 50 underclassmen camp, including Fighting Irish tight end commit Cane Berrong (nation's No. 215 recruit) from Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County. For the latest on Berrong and where he stands with his Irish pledge, click here.
Three of Notre Dame's top offensive line targets will be participating. The four-star duo of Rocco Spindler (No. 77) and Garrett Dellinger (No. 248) from Clarkston (Mich.) High, plus Olney (Md.) Good Counsel's Landon Tengwall (No. 35) will look to show their skills on a big stage.
Three of Notre Dame's running back offers in the 2021 class will look to prove their high rankings: Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial's Camar Wheaton (No. 6), Hopewell (Va.) High's TreVeyon Henderson (No. 64) and West Bloomfield (Mich.) High's Donovan Edwards (No. 58).
Potentially Notre Dame's top receiver recruit, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco's Beaux Collins (No. 22), will look to show the nation his skills.
On the defensive side of the ball, a pair of linemen targets will be showcased: Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep end George Rooks (No. 116) Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic tackle Tywone Malone (No. 40).
In the secondary, St. Louis De Smet cornerback Jakailin Johnson (No. 29) and Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway safety Derrick Davis are a pair of big targets for the Irish who will be at Future 50.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.