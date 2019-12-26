Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County class of 2021 tight end and Notre Dame Fighting Irish commit Cane Berrong's future position coach, Chip Long, departed from the ND football program in early December.

It left Berrong in an interesting spot, as Long was the lone coach from the Irish staff that consistently kept in touch with the four-star prospect who ranks as the No. 8 tight end and No. 215 prospect nationally.

And on Dec. 24, Berrong added an offer from Oregon. It's the first offer that Berrong has landed since before he committed to Notre Dame back in the summer.

So where does Berrong stand with Notre Dame and his recruitment?