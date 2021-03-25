 Pre-Spring Practice Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Depth Chart Projection: Marcus Freeman Begins Work With Defense
Pre-Spring Depth Chart Projection: Defense Has Edge Questions To Answer

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
Marcus Freeman’s most noticeable activity in first two months as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator has been on the recruiting front. The Irish have landed a trio of four-star defenders since his arrival, a sign of potential long-term health for the defense and reason to believe it will stay on the level former coordinator Clark Lea brought it to in his three years.

Saturday, though, Freeman starts on-field work with the current defense when Notre Dame opens up spring practice. Among his tasks will be replacing a Butkus Award winner and projected first-round pick in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, finding some answers in the secondary around rising junior safety Kyle Hamilton and filling holes at defensive end.

Here’s a best-guess attempt at the first team and backups for that first practice. This isn’t meant to be an opening-day projection, but a stab at what it might be Saturday.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football junior safety Kyle Hamilton
Junior safety Kyle Hamilton led Notre Dame in tackles (63) in 2020 but will be limited this spring. (Photo by Andrew Visockis)

Class years reflect a players’ status in fall 2021. Freshmen who aren’t on campus this spring aren’t included.

Related: Projecting the initial two-deep for the offense.

Weak-Side Defensive End

Starter: Isaiah Foskey (Jr.)

Backup: Jordan Botelho (So.)

