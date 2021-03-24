Tommy Rees’ first season as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator revealed the identity he wanted for an offense that had reliable pieces up front and at quarterback when he took over.

His second, though, will involve retooling at both positions, as well as another offseason in search of receivers. When Notre Dame eventually answers the questions there, how much different will Rees’ 2021 plans be from the offense’s 2020 modus operandi?

Can the offensive line manage the loss of four All-ACC players and three All-Americans and still produce similar rushing numbers and stout pass protection? Will a receiver reboot lead to more explosiveness? Is the ceiling any higher for this group than it was for 2020?