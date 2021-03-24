Pre-Spring Depth Chart Projection, Offense: A Big Front Five Transition
Tommy Rees’ first season as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator revealed the identity he wanted for an offense that had reliable pieces up front and at quarterback when he took over.
His second, though, will involve retooling at both positions, as well as another offseason in search of receivers. When Notre Dame eventually answers the questions there, how much different will Rees’ 2021 plans be from the offense’s 2020 modus operandi?
Can the offensive line manage the loss of four All-ACC players and three All-Americans and still produce similar rushing numbers and stout pass protection? Will a receiver reboot lead to more explosiveness? Is the ceiling any higher for this group than it was for 2020?
Notre Dame begins the process of finding all of that out Saturday with its first spring practice. Here’s a best-guess attempt at the depth chart it could start with in the initial session. This isn’t meant to be an opening-day projection, but a stab at what it might be Saturday and a look at some areas to watch (if media is allowed to watch).
Some notes: Kevin Austin Jr. and Jarrett Patterson are on the mend from injuries and their full participation is not a given. Players class years are their status for fall 2021. Players who are not in camp this spring are not listed here.
Quarterback
Starter: Jack Coan (Grad)
Backup: Brendon Clark (Jr.), Drew Pyne (Soph.), Tyler Bucher (Fr.), Ron Powlus III (Fr.)
Coan isn’t guaranteed anything, but he should be viewed as the early favorite to start. There’s a lot to like about him, from his efficient 2019 as Wisconsin’s quarterback to his big-game experience, but Rees insisted in February it won’t be a swift anointing of him as the starter. If he proves to be a cut above, though, the intrigue here will turn to the battle to be his backup.
