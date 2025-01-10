Postgame Takeaways: Notre Dame finds special moments to beat Penn State

Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss the biggest takeaways from Notre Dame's 27-24 win over Penn State in the College Football Playoff semifinal hosted by the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

We're offering free subscriptions that last until the spring (3/20/25) for first-time subscribers to InsideNDSports.com. Click here and use promo code NDBEATPSU to sign up.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Pictured: Jaden Greathouse