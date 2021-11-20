Postgame reaction show | Notre Dame 55 - Georgia Tech 0
Coach Tim Hyde and Greg Ladky will be live at 6 PM ET to talk about Notre Dame football's 55-0 win over Georgia Tech.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.