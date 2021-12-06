PODCAST: Wrapping up a wild week for Notre Dame football
Tyler Horka joined Darin Pritchett of WSBT Sports Radio to discuss the wild week of Notre Dame football.
Is Marcus Freeman ready to be the CEO of the Fighting Irish?
How will he round out the new coaching staff?
Answers to those questions and more in the podcast embedded below.
