Podcast: Vinny Cerrato on recruiting visits, commitments and regrets

Spring football is in full swing at Notre Dame and that means the Irish are busy hosting recruits as well. Notre Dame's more important verbal commit, five-star defensive end Keon Keeley, and most important target, five-star quarterback Dante Moore in the past week. So Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to bring someone on the podcast who knows a thing or two about landing five-star recruits.

That’s former Notre Dame recruiting coordinator Vinny Cerrato. Cerrato spent six seasons working at Notre Dame under Lou Holtz from 1985-91 when the Irish were signing some their best recruiting classes ever.

On the podcast Cerrato shared stories and insight from his time with the Irish including the key to successful visits, Holtz's role in recruiting, communicating with recruits, difficult areas to sign recruits from, who he regrets turning away and more.

Then James and Hansen made spring overreaction predictions in Place Your Bets (23:29) before answering questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (34:41).