Spring football is in full swing. On Saturday, Tyler James and Eric Hansen will get an opportunity to watch their first and only full practice of the spring, so some lessons should be learned about this Notre Dame football team.

But the Irish are also in the middle of back-to-back big recruiting weekends on campus, so James and Hansen wanted to catch up with Prep Football Report recruiting analyst Tom Lemming to discuss Notre Dame's progress and needs in the 2024 and 2025 class.

Lemming shared his thoughts on Notre Dame's newest commitment from three-star offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp, how the Irish are resonating on the recruiting trail, the importance of five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott's recruitment, which 2025 quarterback he likes for ND, the talent level of defensive linemen Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith, how recruits are discussing NIL, what he likes about ND's 2024 class and more.

Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (25:08).

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS