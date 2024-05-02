The transfer portal entry deadline has passed without much noise from Notre Dame football. But the Irish are making plenty of moves on the recruiting trail. Four-star CB Dallas Golden committed to Notre Dame on Sunday. Then on Wednesday the Irish landed Australian punter James Rendell, who will join the program in June.

To chat about Notre Dame’s latest recruiting developments, Eric Hansen and Tyler James reached out to Tom Lemming, longtime college football recruiting analyst and the man behind the Prep Football Report magazine, to join this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Lemming discussed what the Irish are getting in Golden, how impressive a cornerback class of Golden, Cree Thomas and Mark Zackery would be, 2025 quarterback commit Deuce Knight's arm strength, who should be ND's 2025 QB starter, the impact offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock has made on the recruiting trail, ND's addition of Rendell, NFL Draft picks who exceeded expectations, offensive tackle talent on ND's roster, 2025 wide receivers committed to ND and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (26:14).

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS