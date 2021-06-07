PODCAST: Talking Notre Dame Irish Invasion, Offer To Lloyd Carr's Grandson
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer spoke with Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires on WSBT Weekday Sportsbeat on Monday, June 7.
The topics included Notre Dame's Irish Invasion Camp on Sunday, the Irish's offer to class of 2024 quarterback CJ Carr, the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, and more.
