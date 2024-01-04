Notre Dame football shined in the Sun Bowl with a 40-8 beatdown of Oregon State. As the calendar has moved to 2024, Notre Dame’s new staff members will be getting settled into campus.

Perhaps no one will need to hit the ground running more than new director of football performance Loren Landow. Landow spent some time with the team in El Paso and will soon be leading Notre Dame’s winter strength and conditioning program.

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman (2003-06) and current Notre Dame radio analyst Ryan Harris did private workouts with Landow during his NFL career. So Eric Hansen and Tyler James invited Harris onto this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Harris discussed ND's Sun Bowl performance, the future at offensive tackle with Charles Jagusah and Tosh Baker, what he expects from ND's interior line moving forward, his experience working with Landow, how Landow will fit leading a college strength and conditioning program and motivating players, the excitement of Mike Denbrock returning as offensive coordinator, the addition of quarterback Riley Leonard to the program, Blake Fisher's NFL decision, his role calling ND football games on radio and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (22:36).

