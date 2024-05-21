Notre Dame football landed an unexpected commitment from three-star defensive lineman Gordy Sulfsted, who the Irish plan to develop into a defensive tackle. Notre Dame made a quiet move for the Cincinnati St. Xavier standout and swooped in to beat Duke and Wisconsin in Sulfsted’s recruitment.

And the Inside ND Sports podcast happens to have a go-to guy in Cincinnati. And that’s former Notre Dame linebacker and St. Xavier graduate Rocky Boiman. Boiman hosts “The Eddie & Rocky Show” on 700 WLW in Cincinnati, and he’s a college football color analyst for ESPN.

Boiman joined Eric Hansen and Tyler James to discuss Sulfsted's commitment to ND, the talent at Boiman's high school alma mater, worrying about three-star ratings, the pros and cons of rotating linebackers, defensive coordinator Al Golden's importance to ND's program, how teams get better in the summer, expectations for Riley Leonard and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (26:30).

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS