Notre Dame football's 2025 recruiting class continued to grow Monday with a commitment from three-star linebacker Ko’o Kia, the younger brother of sophomore defensive end Kahanu Kia.

Both are products of Punahou School in Honolulu. So Eric Hansen and Tyler James reached out to former Notre Dame wide receiver Robby Toma (2009-12) to join this week's Inside ND Sports podcast. Toma played at Punahou before Notre Dame and remains involved with the program as a volunteer assistant coach.

Toma discussed Ko'o Kia, expectations for Kahanu Kia, the pride he takes in the Punahou School pipeline to Notre Dame, why Hawaii products have gravitated toward ND despite obstacles, the job special teams coordinator Marty Biagi is doing in maintaining Hawaii connections, what's left for ND defensive end Jordan Botelho, his experience with offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, Manti Te'o being embraced in recent years and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (21:03).

