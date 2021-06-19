PODCAST: Notre Dame Having Important Weekend, More Recruiting Talk
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer spoke with Darin Pritchett on WSBT Weekday Sportsbeat Friday evening to discuss Irish targets at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge, a big official visitor weekend and more.
