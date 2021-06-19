 PODCAST: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Having Important Weekend, More Recruiting Talk
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-19 08:10:24 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Notre Dame Having Important Weekend, More Recruiting Talk

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Cyrus Moss
The Fighting Irish are hoping to make a big move with Rivals100 defensive end Cyrus Moss this weekend. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer spoke with Darin Pritchett on WSBT Weekday Sportsbeat Friday evening to discuss Irish targets at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge, a big official visitor weekend and more.


