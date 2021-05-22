PODCAST: Mike Singer Gives Update On Notre Dame Football Recruiting
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer chatted with Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires on WSBT Weekday Sportsbeat on Friday, May 21. The topics of the day included the Fighting Irish recruiting out on the west coast, what the summer will look like in recruiting next month and summer enrollees in the 2021 class.
