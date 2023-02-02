The first month of the offseason is already in the books. Before we know it spring football will be here.

Thursday's big news was the report that Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is interviewing with Alabama for its open offensive coordinator position. Tyler James and Eric Hansen discussed that but only after visiting with guest Mike McGlinchey.

McGlinchey, a former Notre Dame offensive lineman (2013-17), just wrapped up his fifth NFL season with the San Francisco 49ers in a trip to the NFC Championship game. McGlinchey discussed a big offseason ahead for him as a free agent, what goes into being a good play caller for head coach Kyle Shanahan, his observations of Rees, how the 49ers were able to transition through quarterbacks during the season, the turning point in his college development, ND's offensive line play under Harry Hiestand and more.

Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (31:14).

