PODCAST: Kyren Willams leads Irish over UNC and into playoff push
BlueandGold.com’s Tyler Horka popped onto WSBT Sports Radio Monday morning to recap Kyren Williams' amazing performance against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Can Notre Dame go 11-1? And would that record land the Fighting Irish in the playoffs?
Horka and host Darin Pritchett debate whether the Irish are truly in a push to the playoffs.
