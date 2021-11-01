 Notre Dame running back Kyren Willams leads Irish over UNC and possible playoff push
PODCAST: Kyren Willams leads Irish over UNC and into playoff push

Tyler Horka • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@tbhorka
BlueandGold.com’s Tyler Horka popped onto WSBT Sports Radio Monday morning to recap Kyren Williams' amazing performance against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Can Notre Dame go 11-1? And would that record land the Fighting Irish in the playoffs?

Horka and host Darin Pritchett debate whether the Irish are truly in a push to the playoffs.

