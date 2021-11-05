PODCAST: Irish's offensive identity, freshmen involvement, Navy predictions
On Friday, Nov. 5 BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM.
They discuss Notre Dame's quick passing game offensive identity, the chances of seeing a few more shot plays this week and the freshman class' involvement. Engel offers his prediction for the Irish's Saturday game vs. Navy (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC).
