PODCAST: Irish's offensive identity, freshmen involvement, Navy predictions

 Notre Dame Fighting Irish football new offensive identity, freshmen involvement, Navy predictions
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-05 12:26:40 -0500') }}

Irish's offensive identity, freshmen involvement, Navy predictions

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football linebacker Drew White
Notre Dame and Navy resume their long-standing rivalry Saturday. (BGI/Bill Panzica)
Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
On Friday, Nov. 5 BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM.

They discuss Notre Dame's quick passing game offensive identity, the chances of seeing a few more shot plays this week and the freshman class' involvement. Engel offers his prediction for the Irish's Saturday game vs. Navy (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

