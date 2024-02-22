Notre Dame’s coaching staff for the 2024 season appears to be set with defensive coordinator Al Golden signing a four-year contract and Max Bullough promoted to linebackers coach. We’re closing in on spring practice, but a pair of two-sport athletes are taking advantage of their time away from football: Drayk Bowen with baseball and Jordan Faison with lacrosse.

To discuss that and other burning Notre Dame football topics, Eric Hansen and Tyler James reached out to former Notre Dame football quarterback and baseball player Evan Sharpley (2005-09) to join this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Sharpley discussed his expectations for Riley Leonard, how a QB competition should be handled, if he would have transferred under today's rules, football futures for Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne, what ND should learn from Sam Hartman transfer experience, how the staff can develop Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr this spring, the challenge of being a two-sport athlete during the spring and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (33:35).

