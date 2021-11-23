 PODCAST: Evaluating Notre Dame football's playoff chances the Stanford Cardinal await.
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-23 15:11:28 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Evaluating Notre Dame's playoff chances as Stanford awaits

Patrick Engel, Tyler Horka, and Greg Ladky
BlueandGold.com

The 10-1 Fighting Irish head to Stanford this weekend with one last opportunity to impress the College Football Playoff committee - which will update its rankings Tuesday night.

Patrick Engel, Tyler Horka and Greg Ladky preview the rankings update, and discuss the keys to Notre Dame's matchup with the 3-8 Cardinal.

