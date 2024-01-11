Notre Dame football continues to add through recruiting and the transfer portal to start 2024. The Irish landed a pair of four-star commitments in the 2025 class from defensive end Christopher Burgess Jr. and safety Ethan Long. Notre Dame also added a pair of graduate transfers ahead of next week’s start to the spring semester in Marshall wide receiver/kick returner Jayden Harrison and Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II.

Eric Hansen and Tyler James invited Heard, who totaled 85 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and four pass breakups as Northwestern’s primary nickelback last season, to join them on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Heard discussed why he entered the transfer portal, his decision to transfer to Notre Dame, his final season at Northwestern, why he's confident in playing safety after excelling at nickelback, his impression of safeties coach Chris O'Leary, his past with head coach Marcus Freeman, his connections to Notre Dame, how difficult it was to pass on picking Michigan, the roles Notre Dame's offense and NIL played in his decision and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (22:22).

