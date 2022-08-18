Podcast: Dayne Crist on Tyler Buchner becoming ND's starting quarterback

A lot happened since the last episode of the Inside ND Sports podcast.

Tyler Buchner was named the starting quarterback. Wide receiver Avery Davis was lost for the season with a torn ACL. And five-star defensive end Keon Keeley decommitted from the Irish.

But the Buchner decision, though it was expected, is where Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to start this week's podcast. That's why they asked former five-star quarterback Dayne Crist, who played at Notre Dame and Kansas, to share some expertise.

On the podcast, Crist discussed the benefits of naming Buchner the starting QB early in camp, what it's like to lead a team undergoing a staff transition, the value of Tommy Rees' QB experience as offensive coordinator, playing in a hostile atmosphere, head coach Marcus Freeman's impact, the recruiting landscape and more.

Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (26:01).