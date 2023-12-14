It’s been a week full of decisions for Notre Dame football.

Four transfers have decided to join Notre Dame for next season: Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins, Duke quarterback Riley Leonard, Duke defensive end R.J. Oben and South Carolina kicker Mitch Jeter.

Four more Notre Dame starters have opted out of the Sun Bowl to prepare for the NFL: QB Sam Hartman, LT Joe Alt, RB Audric Estimé and CB Cam Hart, joining previous announcements by LB Marist Liufau and RT Blake Fisher.

And a couple of important Notre Dame defenders have announced they’ll be back next season: NT Howard Cross III and LB Jack Kiser.

A lot of the transfer portal news has come from Duke and a little more is coming out of Wake Forest, so Eric Hansen and Tyler James turned to Conor O'Neill, who covers both programs, for this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

O'Neill, publisher of Devils Illustrated and Deacons Illustrated for Rivals, discussed Leonard's fit at Notre Dame, what Leonard does best, how he compares to Hartman, what the Irish are getting in Collins, what the Irish are pursuing in Wake Forest WR Jahmal Banks, how good Oben can be for the Irish, Mike Elko's potential as Texas A&M's head coach, the future for Duke and Wake Forest as football programs and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (32:09).

