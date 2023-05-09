The spring semester is wrapping up at Notre Dame and commencement will be here soon. So it’s officially the offseason again for Notre Dame football. The Irish coaching staff is out on the recruiting trail for the evaluation period and head coach Marcus Freeman is rubbing elbows with influential people and Notre Dame clubs across the country.

This week's Inside ND Sports podcast guest is plenty familiar with those circles as a former star at Notre Dame, former NFL quarterback, current football analyst for Fox and CBS Sports, chairman of the 3rd & Goal Foundation for veterans and the face of Notre Dame’s FUND Foundation for student-athletes.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn (2003-06) discussed QB Sam Hartman's transition to ND, QB Tyler Buchner's future at Alabama, the direction of ND's program under Freeman, the lessons for players and coaches from the transfer portal, the changes in the Irish offense, if ND remains in the national championship picture in the era of transfer portal and NIL, how FUND is helping Irish student-athletes with NIL, the work he's doing with his 3rd & Goal Foundation and more.

Then Eric Hansen and Tyler James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (32:34).