Notre Dame has returned from Durham, N.C., where the Irish stole a 21-14 victory from right under Duke’s collective nose. The Irish will play their third consecutive night game against an undefeated, top 25 opponent this Saturday at No. 25 Louisville.

Notre Dame's wide receiver position should be much healthier this week after wide receivers Jayden Thomas and Jaden Greathouse missed the Duke game with hamstring injuries. Eric Hansen and Tyler James wanted to spend some time talking about the Irish passing game this week, so they invited former Notre Dame wide receiver Bobby Brown (1996-99) to join this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Brown, who also hosts the Ball Hog Sports Talk podcast, discussed what he's seen from the Irish this season, where the program is headed under Marcus Freeman, how Notre Dame's healthy receivers played against Duke, what Tobias Merriweather needs to do to get back on track, the trust in Rico Flores Jr., if ND could convert someone to wide receiver in the middle of the season, how good Sam Hartman has been, what Gerad Parker has shown as ND's offensive coordinator and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (23:16).

