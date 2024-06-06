It’s been a busy last week of recruiting for Notre Dame, but there hasn’t been any news bigger than the commitment of 2026 quarterback Noah Grubbs. He followed up his announcement by participating in Sunday’s Irish Invasion camp.

To learn more about Grubbs and the world of quarterback training, Tyler James reached out to Grubbs’ trainer, Baylin Trujillo, to shed some light on what the Irish are getting on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Baylin, a former quarterback at USF and Webber International, discussed his work with Grubbs, where he's made the biggest strides, watching Grubbs handle the recruiting process, what it was like with fellow trainee Brady Hart also being recruited by ND, Trujillo's path as a quarterback trainer, how teaching the position has evolved and more.

Then James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (17:17).

