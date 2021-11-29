PODCAST: Back from Stanford with playoff hopes
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com's Tyler Horka joins Darin Pritchett and WSBT Sports Radio after covering the Stanford game, and discusses how the Notre Dame Fighting Irish responded to the Cardinal's commitment to stopping the run, tackling as yet another area the Irish have improved greatly during the season, and of course, the College Football Playoffs.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.