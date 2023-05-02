Spring football is over at Notre Dame, and the Irish are hot on the recruiting trail.

Four-star wide receiver Micah Gilbert became Notre Dame's sixth commitment in 12 days and the Irish 2024 class is ranked third in the country by Rivals.

Notre Dame’s also been dealing with a wave of transfer portal defections since the Blue-Gold Game with QB Tyler Buchner, LB Prince Kollie and RB Logan Diggs exiting the program.

With those topics in mind, Eric Hansen and Tyler James wanted to pick the brain of Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Gorney discussed how much activity he saw nationally in the transfer portal's April window, Buchner's decision to transfer from Notre Dame to Alabama, how the transfer portal is impacting recruiting, if the Irish can find success in the portal with mostly graduate transfers and freshmen, the future at quarterback for Notre Dame with Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr, new Notre Dame safety commit Kennedy Urlacher's talent, what the Irish are pursuing in four-star WR Jason Robinson and four-star LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (29:34).