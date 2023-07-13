Notre Dame football will begin preseason camp during the last week of July. The Irish will also host several top targets in the 2025 class as the dead period ends.

Perhaps no visitor that week will be more important than the guest on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast: No. 1 dual-threat quarterback Deuce Knight.

Knight, a four-star recruit from Mississippi, discussed how much time he spends on recruiting, the experience of competing in the OT7 Nationals, why other recruits want to play with him, why he's returning to Notre Dame later this month, his interest in the Irish, his connections with head coach Marcus Freeman, QBs coach Gino Guidugli and offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, his NFL inspiration, the importance of his family in his decision, why Tennessee is another top contender and more.

Then Tyler James and Charleston Bowles answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (18:30).

