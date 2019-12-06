News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-06 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Pod Like A Champion: Irish Coaches On The Road; New Rivals Rankings

Notre Dame defensive tackle commit Aidan Keanaaina had an in-home visit with Brian Kelly on Thursday.
Notre Dame defensive tackle commit Aidan Keanaaina had an in-home visit with Brian Kelly on Thursday.
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down some of the Notre Dame coaches' road travels, where the Irish stand with 2020 CB target Ramon Henderson, and talks where Notre Dame's 2020 commits stand in the new Rivals rankings.

Listen to Pod Like A Champion below!

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60


RELATED: Lucky Charms: Latest On The Notre Dame 2020 DB Board


----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}