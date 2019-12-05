News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-05 19:32:28 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Latest On The Notre Dame 2020 DB Board

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has tidbits on big 2020 DB target Ramon Henderson's in-home visit with Notre Dame, what's next in his recruitment and how the Irish may finish the 2020 class.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

The latest on Ramon Henderson and his visit plans moving forward.
The latest on Ramon Henderson and his visit plans moving forward. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}