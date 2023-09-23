Players to watch: No. 9 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Ohio State
No. 9 Notre Dame football (4-0) faces its first ranked program of the season on Saturday, when No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) makes its way to Notre Dame Stadium.
There are intriguing matchups all over the board, including the coaching battle between head coaches Marcus Freeman and Ryan Day.
Inside ND Sports spotlights two players each from the Irish and Buckeyes who project as key ingredients to their respective team's success. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC./Peacock
Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé
While quarterback Sam Hartman is the notable addition from last year's game, Notre Dame's offensive success this year has been on the back of Estimé's career year.
After being benched temporarily against Navy in the season opener on Aug. 26 for fumbling, Estimé has protected the ball ever since, and has set multiple personal records, including his career-high 176 rushing yards against Central Michigan last Saturday.
In press conferences this season, Freeman has been adamant about his philosophy of running the ball to open up the passing game. Offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Gerad Parker has reciprocated that in his play-calling.
In its only game against another Power 5 school, Ohio State's defense allowed 82 passing yards against Indiana earlier this month. The Buckeyes have talented cornerbacks like Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock, who may create a tough challenge for the Irish passing attack early in the game.
If the Irish feed Estimé early and find consistency on the ground, Notre Dame can put Ohio State's defense on its heels and have the upper hand for the rest of the game.
Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison
Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline boats arguably the most talented wide receiver corps in college football with Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egubka, Julian Fleming and more.
“They’re good players, man," Freeman said on Monday about Harrison and Egbuka. "Harrison's body type, skill set. He’s fast. He can go up and get the ball. Great route-runner. Great hands, well-coached. Hartline has done a great job of developing them and that wideout room. Year after year, they’ve got first-rounders and first-rounders."
Notre Dame's cornerbacks haven't yet been truly tested this season, but that is expected to change against the Buckeyes. Day and Hartline will challenge defensive coordinator Al Golden's defense vertically and with crossing routes across the middle of the field.
Morrison could see the most action of any cornerback, and has logged more total snaps than Cam Hart and Thomas Harper, the other two cornerback/nickel starters on the depth chart. Through four games, Morrison has three pass deflections and one interception. He'll get a steady dose of each Ohio State wide receiver and can negate big plays if he displays good technique and remains step-for-step downfield without committing pass interference.
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr
Harrison, a first-round NFL Draft prospect, has all the tools to take over games from the wide receiver position. Notre Dame must keep tabs on the 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior, who has combined for 12 receptions, 286 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the last two weeks.
After going on the road at Indiana, Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord's fourth career start comes at Notre Dame. While McCord isn't experienced, he was a four-star recruit and could look better than advertised if he's protected and in rhythm with Harrison
In order to ease McCord into the game, Day and Hartline likely have schemed up early plays to get Harrison the ball in open space on easy completions for McCord. Ohio State's also not afraid to take deep shots down the field, as Harrison has 71- and 75-yard receptions in the last two weeks.
Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer
Sawyer has 10 tackles and no sacks yet this season, but numbers can be deceiving, similar to Notre Dame's own defensive line and its sack efforts. The former Pickerington (Ohio) North recruit is capable of rushing the passer and stopping the run as good as anyone Notre Dame's seen, and he's playing the best football of his career.
According to Pro Football Focus, Sawyer earned a 93.4 grade for his performance against Western Kentucky last Saturday. That's the highest grade of his career and highest of any Buckeye defender other than backup cornerback Jermaine Matthews.
Offensive tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher will have their hands full with Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau and others. Notre Dame's offense has scored at least 40 points in each of its four games, but Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles may have an answer with the Buckeyes' pass rush and schemed blitz packages.
