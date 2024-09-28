SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Just on sheer math alone, wearing green jerseys on game day for the Notre Dame football team over the past four decades has been a bit of a self-imposed whammy.

Not even counting the anecdotal evidence.

The 10-7 record with something green on the uniform since the middle of the Gerry Faust Era (1983) computes to a meh .588 win percentage. And the Irish were actually under water until a five-game win streak in green preceded last year’s 17-14 loss to Ohio State.

Perhaps 15th-ranked Louisville (3-0) having to take buses Friday instead of a plane to South Bend, due to the remnants of Hurricane Helene, evens up the iffy intangibles for Saturday’s clash with the No. 16 Irish (3-1) at Notre Dame Stadium.

Start time Saturday for the Peacock-only live stream and the fifth-ever football meeting between the two schools is 3:30 p.m. EDT. This one, like last year’s October matchup in Louisville, carries all kinds of big-picture implications and consequences for Notre Dame.

A few of the green-clad clunkers include the 2002 loss by an 8-0, fourth-ranked Tyrone Willingham-coached Irish team to unranked Boston College, 14-7. There was the 38-0 spanking from USC in 2007 against an Irish team that would set a school-record for losses (9).

There was a last-second, come-from-ahead loss at Michigan in 2011, and the 17-14 heartbreak last Sept. 23 at home against the Buckeyes.

Until the Marcus Freeman Era, the wearing of the green was more of a surprise — some may say gimmick. But in Freeman’s three seasons, there have been “Irish Wear Green” games each season designated before the season even started.

It has led to more successful attempts at getting the fanbase to be color-coordinated, and it was presumed the green jerseys were an automatic feature. But Freeman put it to a vote of his captains Monday before giving the green light, so to speak.

Magic, tragic or something in between when it comes to dressing for success, there are plenty of individual players worth highlighting in this matchup. Our practice at Inside ND Sports is to funnel those down to four, two for each team. Here they are: