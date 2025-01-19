Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of No. 7 seed Notre Dame (14-1) playing No. 8 seed Ohio State on Monday at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN in the College Football Playoff's national championship game at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their Place Your Bets votes on The Insider Lounge for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for the Ohio State game is open here.

• Over/Under 13.5 rushes for ND QB Riley Leonard

• Over/Under 5.5 receptions for OSU WR Jeremiah Smith

• Will any player score multiple touchdowns?

• Over/Under 5.5 tackles for ND LB Jack Kiser

• Over/Under 60.5 rushing yards for OSU RB TreVeyon Henderson

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jack Kiser (24)