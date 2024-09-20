Advertisement

Published Sep 20, 2024
Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame vs. Miami (Ohio)
Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of a home game for No. 17 Notre Dame (2-1) vs. Miami (0-2) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their Place Your Bets votes on The Insider Lounge for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for the Miami (Ohio) game is open here.

• Over/Under 40.5 rushing yards for Miami

• Who will lead the Irish in receptions? (More yards will be tiebreaker)

• Over/Under 10.5 carries for Riley Leonard

• Which ND linebacker will play the most snaps?

• Over/Under 39.5 yards per punt for ND’s James Rendell

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: James Rendell

