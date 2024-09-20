Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame vs. Miami (Ohio)

in other news
Chat Transcript: Would a two-QB system make sense for Notre Dame in 2024?
Also dishing on portal evaluations, punter Rendell's adjustments, O-line's reshuffle, improving the offense.
WSBT Video: How Notre Dame can go about avoiding another MAC attack
Eric Hansen joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss ND ahead of a Saturday home game with Miami (Ohio).
Film Analysis: What worked for Notre Dame's offense against Purdue
Breaking down running game success and what went right and wrong in the passing game
Notre Dame O-lineman Pat Coogan ready to ride his second wind
Coogan and OG Rocco Spindler never wavered after losing out on starting jobs in August during ND training camp.
Transcript: Notre Dame DC Al Golden on Tuesday prior to Miami (Ohio) game
Read everything Al Golden said on The Insider Lounge
Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of a home game for No. 17 Notre Dame (2-1) vs. Miami (0-2) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT on NBC.
Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their Place Your Bets votes on The Insider Lounge for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for the Miami (Ohio) game is open here.
• Over/Under 40.5 rushing yards for Miami
• Who will lead the Irish in receptions? (More yards will be tiebreaker)
• Over/Under 10.5 carries for Riley Leonard
• Which ND linebacker will play the most snaps?
• Over/Under 39.5 yards per punt for ND’s James Rendell
Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: James Rendell